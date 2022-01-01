SoHo restaurants you'll love
SoHo's top cuisines
Must-try SoHo restaurants
More about Soho Saloon
Soho Saloon
410 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA
|Popular items
|TURK BAC GDA WRAP
|$11.00
|CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
|$12.00
|10 BONELESS
|$13.75
More about Deck Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Deck Pizza
2202 W Platt Street, Tampa
|Popular items
|GARLIC KNOTS
|$3.95
With Marinara
|THE WORKS
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives
|MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS
|$6.95
6 Mozzerella Sticks with Marinara
More about Taco Dirty - South Tampa
Taco Dirty - South Tampa
2221 W Platt Street, Tampa
|Popular items
|NA-CHO AVERAGE BOWL
|$8.99
Seasoned Tortilla Chips + 1 Veggie + 1 Protein + Vegan Queso or Queso + Warm Plant Base Black Beans + 2 Mexi Things + 1 Sauce
|ALL IN BOWL
|$10.99
2 Base + 2 Veggie + 2 Protein + 2 Mexi Things + 1 Sauce
|UNO TACO BOUT THIS
|$3.50
Choice of tortilla + 1 Protein or Veggie + 2 Mexi Things + 1 Sauce
More about Bulla Gastrobar
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA
|Popular items
|Chorizo Stuffed Dates
|$12.00
Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad
|Truffle Carbonara
|$19.50
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
|Pan con Tomate
|$7.50
Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato
More about Sweet Soul & MOOD
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sweet Soul & MOOD
1101 S Howard Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|DRAGON FRUIT BOWL
|$11.00
our house-made blend of pitaya, strawberry, banana, apple juice and agave.
|ACAI BLEND BOWL
|$10.00
acai, blueberry, banana, apple juice, agave
|B.E.C. SAMMIE
|$5.00
local Cuban bread, PB butter, fresh egg, thick cut smoked bacon, sliced cheddar cheese + choice of sauce.
More about NY NY Pizza
NY NY Pizza
533 South Howard Avenue, tampa
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
|XL Pizza
|$15.99
18"
|Buffalo Wings
Hot Garlic, BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Mild & Forgetaboutit
More about Water + Flour
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS
Water + Flour
1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|SIMPLE PIZZA (V)
|$13.00
pomodoro sauce, basil, and choice of cheese
|HOT & CRUNCHY TUNA
|$17.00
sushi grade blackened ahi tuna, cucumber-jicama mix, scallion, avocado, tamari, tempura onion, sesame seeds, drizzled with sriracha aioli
|SPICY BRAZILIAN
|$15.00
spicy blackened natural chicken, sambal sauce, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, crispy jalapeno, avocado, lime sour cream, side of lime-caeser dressing
More about MacDinton's SoHo
FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES
MacDinton's SoHo
405 S Howard Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|Black Trucker Hat
|$20.00
The MacDinton's Label Trucker Cap. Made from a durable cotton fabric with a contoured crown and curved visor, perfect for those sunny days. With an adjustable strap on the reverse to help you find your fit.
This baseball cap is adjustable to fit for all sizes.
More about Yard of Ale SoHo
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Yard of Ale SoHo
406 S Howard Ave, Tampa