SoHo restaurants you'll love

Must-try SoHo restaurants

Soho Saloon image

 

Soho Saloon

410 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA

Avg 2.5 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TURK BAC GDA WRAP$11.00
CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA$12.00
10 BONELESS$13.75
More about Soho Saloon
Deck Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Deck Pizza

2202 W Platt Street, Tampa

Avg 4.8 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GARLIC KNOTS$3.95
With Marinara
THE WORKS
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives
MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS$6.95
6 Mozzerella Sticks with Marinara
More about Deck Pizza
Taco Dirty - South Tampa image

 

Taco Dirty - South Tampa

2221 W Platt Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
NA-CHO AVERAGE BOWL$8.99
Seasoned Tortilla Chips + 1 Veggie + 1 Protein + Vegan Queso or Queso + Warm Plant Base Black Beans + 2 Mexi Things + 1 Sauce
ALL IN BOWL$10.99
2 Base + 2 Veggie + 2 Protein + 2 Mexi Things + 1 Sauce
UNO TACO BOUT THIS$3.50
Choice of tortilla + 1 Protein or Veggie + 2 Mexi Things + 1 Sauce
More about Taco Dirty - South Tampa
Bulla Gastrobar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA

Avg 4.3 (1989 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chorizo Stuffed Dates$12.00
Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad
Truffle Carbonara$19.50
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
Pan con Tomate$7.50
Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Sweet Soul & MOOD image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Soul & MOOD

1101 S Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (527 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DRAGON FRUIT BOWL$11.00
our house-made blend of pitaya, strawberry, banana, apple juice and agave.
ACAI BLEND BOWL$10.00
acai, blueberry, banana, apple juice, agave
B.E.C. SAMMIE$5.00
local Cuban bread, PB butter, fresh egg, thick cut smoked bacon, sliced cheddar cheese + choice of sauce.
More about Sweet Soul & MOOD
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

533 South Howard Avenue, tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
XL Pizza$15.99
18"
Buffalo Wings
Hot Garlic, BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Mild & Forgetaboutit
More about NY NY Pizza
Water + Flour image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS

Water + Flour

1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (1670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SIMPLE PIZZA (V)$13.00
pomodoro sauce, basil, and choice of cheese
HOT & CRUNCHY TUNA$17.00
sushi grade blackened ahi tuna, cucumber-jicama mix, scallion, avocado, tamari, tempura onion, sesame seeds, drizzled with sriracha aioli
SPICY BRAZILIAN$15.00
spicy blackened natural chicken, sambal sauce, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, crispy jalapeno, avocado, lime sour cream, side of lime-caeser dressing
More about Water + Flour
MacDinton's SoHo image

FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES

MacDinton's SoHo

405 S Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 3.1 (239 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Trucker Hat$20.00
The MacDinton's Label Trucker Cap. Made from a durable cotton fabric with a contoured crown and curved visor, perfect for those sunny days. With an adjustable strap on the reverse to help you find your fit.
This baseball cap is adjustable to fit for all sizes.
More about MacDinton's SoHo
Yard of Ale SoHo image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Yard of Ale SoHo

406 S Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 3.7 (47 reviews)
Takeout
More about Yard of Ale SoHo
Bar HWRD image

 

Bar HWRD

302 South Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 3.3 (134 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bar HWRD
Bulla - Tampa DO NOT USE image

 

Bulla - Tampa DO NOT USE

930 S. HOWARD AVE, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bulla - Tampa DO NOT USE

