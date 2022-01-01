SoHo bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in SoHo

Soho Saloon image

 

Soho Saloon

410 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA

Avg 2.5 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TURK BAC GDA WRAP$11.00
CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA$12.00
10 BONELESS$13.75
Water + Flour image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS

Water + Flour

1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (1670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SIMPLE PIZZA (V)$13.00
pomodoro sauce, basil, and choice of cheese
HOT & CRUNCHY TUNA$17.00
sushi grade blackened ahi tuna, cucumber-jicama mix, scallion, avocado, tamari, tempura onion, sesame seeds, drizzled with sriracha aioli
SPICY BRAZILIAN$15.00
spicy blackened natural chicken, sambal sauce, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, crispy jalapeno, avocado, lime sour cream, side of lime-caeser dressing
MacDinton's SoHo image

FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES

MacDinton's SoHo

405 S Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 3.1 (239 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Trucker Hat$20.00
The MacDinton's Label Trucker Cap. Made from a durable cotton fabric with a contoured crown and curved visor, perfect for those sunny days. With an adjustable strap on the reverse to help you find your fit.
This baseball cap is adjustable to fit for all sizes.
Yard of Ale SoHo image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Yard of Ale SoHo

406 S Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 3.7 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Bar HWRD image

 

Bar HWRD

302 South Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 3.3 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Map

Map

