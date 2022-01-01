SoHo bars & lounges you'll love
Soho Saloon
410 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA
|TURK BAC GDA WRAP
|$11.00
|CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
|$12.00
|10 BONELESS
|$13.75
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS
Water + Flour
1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa
|SIMPLE PIZZA (V)
|$13.00
pomodoro sauce, basil, and choice of cheese
|HOT & CRUNCHY TUNA
|$17.00
sushi grade blackened ahi tuna, cucumber-jicama mix, scallion, avocado, tamari, tempura onion, sesame seeds, drizzled with sriracha aioli
|SPICY BRAZILIAN
|$15.00
spicy blackened natural chicken, sambal sauce, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, crispy jalapeno, avocado, lime sour cream, side of lime-caeser dressing
FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES
MacDinton's SoHo
405 S Howard Ave, Tampa
|Black Trucker Hat
|$20.00
The MacDinton's Label Trucker Cap. Made from a durable cotton fabric with a contoured crown and curved visor, perfect for those sunny days. With an adjustable strap on the reverse to help you find your fit.
This baseball cap is adjustable to fit for all sizes.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Yard of Ale SoHo
406 S Howard Ave, Tampa