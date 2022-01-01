SoHo Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in SoHo
More about Bulla Gastrobar
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA
|Popular items
|Chorizo Stuffed Dates
|$12.00
Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad
|Truffle Carbonara
|$19.50
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
|Pan con Tomate
|$7.50
Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato
More about Water + Flour
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS
Water + Flour
1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|SIMPLE PIZZA (V)
|$13.00
pomodoro sauce, basil, and choice of cheese
|HOT & CRUNCHY TUNA
|$17.00
sushi grade blackened ahi tuna, cucumber-jicama mix, scallion, avocado, tamari, tempura onion, sesame seeds, drizzled with sriracha aioli
|SPICY BRAZILIAN
|$15.00
spicy blackened natural chicken, sambal sauce, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, crispy jalapeno, avocado, lime sour cream, side of lime-caeser dressing