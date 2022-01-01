SoHo Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in SoHo

Bulla Gastrobar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA

Avg 4.3 (1989 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chorizo Stuffed Dates$12.00
Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad
Truffle Carbonara$19.50
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
Pan con Tomate$7.50
Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Water + Flour image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS

Water + Flour

1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (1670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SIMPLE PIZZA (V)$13.00
pomodoro sauce, basil, and choice of cheese
HOT & CRUNCHY TUNA$17.00
sushi grade blackened ahi tuna, cucumber-jicama mix, scallion, avocado, tamari, tempura onion, sesame seeds, drizzled with sriracha aioli
SPICY BRAZILIAN$15.00
spicy blackened natural chicken, sambal sauce, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, crispy jalapeno, avocado, lime sour cream, side of lime-caeser dressing
More about Water + Flour
Bulla - Tampa DO NOT USE

 

Bulla - Tampa DO NOT USE

930 S. HOWARD AVE, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bulla - Tampa DO NOT USE

