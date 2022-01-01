Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in SoHo

Go
SoHo restaurants
Toast

SoHo restaurants that serve chicken tenders

CRISPY GF FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS (GF, AF) image

 

Taco Dirty - South Tampa

2221 W Platt Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY GF FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS (GF, AF)$4.00
strips of chicken breaded with a gluten free flour, flash fried and served with choice of sauce
More about Taco Dirty - South Tampa
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

533 South Howard Avenue, tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Three tenders served with fries.
More about NY NY Pizza
Water + Flour image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS

Water + Flour

1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (1670 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS
house made chicken tenders, french fries
More about Water + Flour
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA

Avg 4.3 (1989 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Chicken Tenders$8.00
More about Bulla Gastrobar

Browse other tasty dishes in SoHo

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Cake

Cheese Pizza

Nachos

Grilled Steaks

Caesar Salad

Garlic Bread

Cheesecake

Map

More near SoHo to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Seminole Heights

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Busch Gardens

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

International

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston