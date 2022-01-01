South Tampa restaurants you'll love

South Tampa restaurants
South Tampa's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try South Tampa restaurants

OLIVIA image

PIZZA

OLIVIA

3601 W SWANN AVE, Tampa

Avg 4.8 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Pepperoni$14.00
Mozzarella, roasted tomato, & charred pepperoni
Margherita$13.00
Mozzarella, basil, & evoo... An OLIVIA favorite!
Squid Ink Casarecce$21.00
Served with Key West shrimp, lobster brodo, fresno chili, soppressata, scallions
More about OLIVIA
BurgerMonger image

 

BurgerMonger

3838 W Neptune Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.99
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries
The Jalapeno Snap Burger$8.99
Topped with Two Slices of Melted Pepper-Jack Cheese, Fresh Cut Jalapeños, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, and Sriracha Mayo.
*Craft Your Own Burger$7.99
Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.
More about BurgerMonger
Shells Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
JAMBALAYA$14.99
Blackened chicken, shrimp and andouille sausage sauteed with peppers and onions in our homemade creole sauce. Served over seasoned rice.
SALMON FELIX$19.99
Oscar's former roommate! Fresh salmon topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and roasted red peppers in a lobster cream sauce. Served with our seasoned rice over asparagus.
SEAFOOD PASTA$16.99
Shrimp, scallops and clams tossed with linguine in our garlic and white wine cream sauce.
More about Shells Seafood
The Patio image

 

The Patio

421 South MacDill Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Patio
