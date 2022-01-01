South Tampa restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
OLIVIA
3601 W SWANN AVE, Tampa
|Popular items
|Mini Pepperoni
|$14.00
Mozzarella, roasted tomato, & charred pepperoni
|Margherita
|$13.00
Mozzarella, basil, & evoo... An OLIVIA favorite!
|Squid Ink Casarecce
|$21.00
Served with Key West shrimp, lobster brodo, fresno chili, soppressata, scallions
BurgerMonger
3838 W Neptune Street, Tampa
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$3.99
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries
|The Jalapeno Snap Burger
|$8.99
Topped with Two Slices of Melted Pepper-Jack Cheese, Fresh Cut Jalapeños, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, and Sriracha Mayo.
|*Craft Your Own Burger
|$7.99
Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA
|Popular items
|JAMBALAYA
|$14.99
Blackened chicken, shrimp and andouille sausage sauteed with peppers and onions in our homemade creole sauce. Served over seasoned rice.
|SALMON FELIX
|$19.99
Oscar's former roommate! Fresh salmon topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and roasted red peppers in a lobster cream sauce. Served with our seasoned rice over asparagus.
|SEAFOOD PASTA
|$16.99
Shrimp, scallops and clams tossed with linguine in our garlic and white wine cream sauce.