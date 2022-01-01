Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tampa Palms restaurants you'll love

Go
Tampa Palms restaurants
Toast

Tampa Palms's top cuisines

Indian
Indian
Scroll right

Must-try Tampa Palms restaurants

Taaza Mart image

 

Taaza Mart

6260 Commerce Palms Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mysore Bonda 4pc$6.99
Mysore bonda are crisp, soft and fluffy fritters made with urad dal (black gram), spices.
Egg Puff 1 pc$2.99
Puff pastry filled with egg, onion and seasoned with spices
Aloo Puri$9.99
Deep fried bread served with potato curry
More about Taaza Mart
SoFresh image

 

SoFresh

533 South Howard Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
More about SoFresh
Restaurant banner

 

SoFresh

126 S Westshore Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
More about SoFresh
Map

More near Tampa Palms to explore

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Seminole Heights

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Busch Gardens

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

International

No reviews yet

Harbour Island

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston