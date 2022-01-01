USF restaurants you'll love
More about Wings Xpress
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Wings Xpress
1911 E. Bearss Ave., Tampa
|Popular items
|#1 - 6 WINGS, FRIES & DRINK
|$10.99
|FRENCH FRIES
|$3.49
|#4 - 10 BONELESS WINGS, FRIES & DRINK
|$10.99
More about Acropolis
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Acropolis
14947 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa
More about The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave
926 E Fowler Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|Krab Rangoons (8)
|$7.00
Crispy wonton wrapped Krab meat and Cream Cheese
|Shrimp (HEAD OFF)
|$9.00
Shrimp (Headless) tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
|Combo B - Shrimp and Crab Swag
|$24.95
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) and Shrimp Head Off (0.5 LB). Comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 potatoes.