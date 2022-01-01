USF restaurants you'll love

USF restaurants
Toast

USF's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Must-try USF restaurants

Wings Xpress image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Wings Xpress

1911 E. Bearss Ave., Tampa

Avg 4.3 (827 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#1 - 6 WINGS, FRIES & DRINK$10.99
FRENCH FRIES$3.49
#4 - 10 BONELESS WINGS, FRIES & DRINK$10.99
More about Wings Xpress
Acropolis image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Acropolis

14947 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (1124 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Acropolis
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave

926 E Fowler Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Krab Rangoons (8)$7.00
Crispy wonton wrapped Krab meat and Cream Cheese
Shrimp (HEAD OFF)$9.00
Shrimp (Headless) tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Combo B - Shrimp and Crab Swag$24.95
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) and Shrimp Head Off (0.5 LB). Comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 potatoes.
More about The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave
