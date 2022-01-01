West Tampa bars & lounges you'll love

Acropolis image

 

Acropolis

3023 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Calamari$11.00
Hand breaded squid and tentacles, with pepperoncini, lightly fried. Served with tomato sauce.
Appetizer Sampler$12.00
Hummus, tirosolata, tzatziki and tirokafteri . Served with pita.
Gyro Wrap$9.00
Thinly sliced spiced lamb and beef topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
Hooch and Hive image

FRENCH FRIES

Hooch and Hive

1001 W CASS STREET, Tampa

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
4 Hive Wings$5.50
Confit Chicken Wings, Honey Bourbon Glaze, Pickled Celery, Blue Cheese
Kingstate Green Dark$7.00
