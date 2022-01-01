West Tampa bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in West Tampa
More about Acropolis
Acropolis
3023 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Popular items
|Calamari
|$11.00
Hand breaded squid and tentacles, with pepperoncini, lightly fried. Served with tomato sauce.
|Appetizer Sampler
|$12.00
Hummus, tirosolata, tzatziki and tirokafteri . Served with pita.
|Gyro Wrap
|$9.00
Thinly sliced spiced lamb and beef topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.
More about The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap
203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
|Popular items
|Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
|Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)