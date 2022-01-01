Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in West Tampa

West Tampa restaurants
West Tampa restaurants that serve burritos

Lettuce Eat image

 

Lettuce Eat - REO - REO

405 N Reo St, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$6.00
Egg, potato, peppers, onion, tomato, salsa, cheddar, wrapped in a toasty tortilla.
More about Lettuce Eat - REO - REO
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
BURRITO BEEF$9.99
Flour tortilla burrito filled with ground beef and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.
BURRITO GRILLED BEEF$18.50
Flour tortilla filled with grilled beef and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.
BURRITO GRILLED CHICKEN$16.50
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

