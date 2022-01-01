Burritos in West Tampa
West Tampa restaurants that serve burritos
Lettuce Eat - REO - REO
405 N Reo St, Tampa
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.00
Egg, potato, peppers, onion, tomato, salsa, cheddar, wrapped in a toasty tortilla.
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|BURRITO BEEF
|$9.99
Flour tortilla burrito filled with ground beef and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.
|BURRITO GRILLED BEEF
|$18.50
Flour tortilla filled with grilled beef and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.
|BURRITO GRILLED CHICKEN
|$16.50
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.