Chicken salad in West Tampa

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|SIGNATURE SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN
|$13.95
A blend of chopped and shredded romaine and iceberg lettuces. Tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced avocados, purple cabbage, grilled chicken breast, and crunchy corn tortilla strips. Sprinkled with parmesan.
|TACO SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN
|$13.95
A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cheese, and grilled chicken. Served with a side of Chile con queso.
|GARDEN SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN
|$12.95
Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, purple cabbage, and cheese.