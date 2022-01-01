Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in West Tampa

Go
West Tampa restaurants
Toast

West Tampa restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Psomi

701 north howard ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ICED SUGAR COOKIE$4.00
crunchy butter cookie, icing
More about Psomi
Item pic

 

The Brass Tap

203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream
(960 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in West Tampa

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Quesadillas

Crispy Chicken

French Fries

Bread Pudding

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near West Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Seminole Heights

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Busch Gardens

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

International

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston