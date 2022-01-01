Grilled chicken in West Tampa
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$19.95
Freshly seasoned & grilled to perfection with onions & bell peppers. Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and grilled chicken.
|QUESADILLA GRILLED CHICKEN
|$15.50
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & grilled chicken. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.