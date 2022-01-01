Grilled chicken in West Tampa

West Tampa restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITAS$19.95
Freshly seasoned & grilled to perfection with onions & bell peppers. Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and grilled chicken.
QUESADILLA GRILLED CHICKEN$15.50
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & grilled chicken. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.
