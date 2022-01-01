Ybor City restaurants you'll love

Ybor City restaurants
Ybor City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Vegan
Southern
Must-try Ybor City restaurants

New York New York Ybor City- image

 

New York New York Ybor City-

1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
XL Pizza$15.99
18"
Medium Pizza$11.99
14"
NY NY Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Olives, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Onion, Olives, Mushrooms, and Peppers
More about New York New York Ybor City-
The Big Easy Ybor City image

 

The Big Easy Ybor City

1704 E 7th Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SHRIMP PO' BOY$13.95
Toasted Roll, Romaine, Tomato, Remoulade.
CHICHARRONES$5.00
Fried Pork Rinds / Cilantro-Cayenne House Seasoning / Lime
WINGS (each)$0.75
Slow roasted and flash-fried to order, served with celery and Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.
More about The Big Easy Ybor City
Sushi House image

 

Sushi House

1901 N 19th St, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WHITE TIGER ROLL$11.99
SPICY CRAB, CREAM CHEESE, CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH AVOCADO, SPICY MAYO AND CRUNCH.
SPRING ROLLS$6.99
FIRED VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS SERVED WITH SWEET CHILI SAUCE.
CHICKEN GYOZA$6.99
CHICKEN DUMPLINGS FRIED OR STEAMED SERVED WITH PONZU SAUCE.
More about Sushi House
Daddy O's Patio image

 

Daddy O's Patio

1822 EAST 7TH AVENUE, YBOR CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Daddy O's Wings$14.00
🍌Mama's Banana Pudding$6.00
🍑Crown Peach Cobbler Cheesecake$6.00
More about Daddy O's Patio
The Bricks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Bricks

1327 E 7th Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (760 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Burrito$12.00
Rooster$12.00
Vegan & Sara$13.00
More about The Bricks
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Ybor City Vegan Deli

1903 N 19th st, Tampa

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Two/$10 McBluffins$10.00
Two McBluffins at a discount!
Cali Wrap$11.50
Avocado, Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, Banana Peppers, Local Microgreens, Ranch dressing and our sliced Seitan Chikken and Bacun
+ add Feta or Kalamata Olives for $1
9" Cubano$11.75
Our best selling sandwich! Mojo Seitan Pourk on authentic Cuban Bread, pressed with Mustard, Pickles, and Provolone Cheeze
More about Ybor City Vegan Deli
Restaurant banner

 

7th and Grove

1930 7th avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 7th and Grove
7th and Grove South image

 

7th and Grove South

615 Channelside dr, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 7th and Grove South

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ybor City

Salmon

Quesadillas

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

