Ybor City restaurants you'll love

New York New York Ybor City-
1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|XL Pizza
|$15.99
18"
|Medium Pizza
|$11.99
14"
|NY NY Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Olives, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Onion, Olives, Mushrooms, and Peppers
The Big Easy Ybor City
1704 E 7th Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|SHRIMP PO' BOY
|$13.95
Toasted Roll, Romaine, Tomato, Remoulade.
|CHICHARRONES
|$5.00
Fried Pork Rinds / Cilantro-Cayenne House Seasoning / Lime
|WINGS (each)
|$0.75
Slow roasted and flash-fried to order, served with celery and Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.
Sushi House
1901 N 19th St, Tampa
|Popular items
|WHITE TIGER ROLL
|$11.99
SPICY CRAB, CREAM CHEESE, CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH AVOCADO, SPICY MAYO AND CRUNCH.
|SPRING ROLLS
|$6.99
FIRED VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS SERVED WITH SWEET CHILI SAUCE.
|CHICKEN GYOZA
|$6.99
CHICKEN DUMPLINGS FRIED OR STEAMED SERVED WITH PONZU SAUCE.
Daddy O's Patio
1822 EAST 7TH AVENUE, YBOR CITY
|Popular items
|Daddy O's Wings
|$14.00
|🍌Mama's Banana Pudding
|$6.00
|🍑Crown Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
|$6.00
The Bricks
1327 E 7th Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
|Rooster
|$12.00
|Vegan & Sara
|$13.00
Ybor City Vegan Deli
1903 N 19th st, Tampa
|Popular items
|Two/$10 McBluffins
|$10.00
Two McBluffins at a discount!
|Cali Wrap
|$11.50
Avocado, Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, Banana Peppers, Local Microgreens, Ranch dressing and our sliced Seitan Chikken and Bacun
+ add Feta or Kalamata Olives for $1
|9" Cubano
|$11.75
Our best selling sandwich! Mojo Seitan Pourk on authentic Cuban Bread, pressed with Mustard, Pickles, and Provolone Cheeze