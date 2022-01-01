Ybor City bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Ybor City restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Ybor City

The Big Easy Ybor City image

 

The Big Easy Ybor City

1704 E 7th Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SHRIMP PO' BOY$13.95
Toasted Roll, Romaine, Tomato, Remoulade.
CHICHARRONES$5.00
Fried Pork Rinds / Cilantro-Cayenne House Seasoning / Lime
WINGS (each)$0.75
Slow roasted and flash-fried to order, served with celery and Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.
More about The Big Easy Ybor City
Daddy O's Patio image

 

Daddy O's Patio

1822 EAST 7TH AVENUE, YBOR CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Daddy O's Wings$14.00
🍌Mama's Banana Pudding$6.00
🍑Crown Peach Cobbler Cheesecake$6.00
More about Daddy O's Patio
The Bricks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Bricks

1327 E 7th Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (760 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Burrito$12.00
Rooster$12.00
Vegan & Sara$13.00
More about The Bricks

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ybor City

Salmon

Quesadillas

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Ybor City to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Busch Gardens

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Seminole Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Harbour Island

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston