Greek salad in Ybor City

Ybor City restaurants
Ybor City restaurants that serve greek salad

New York New York Ybor City- image

 

New York New York Ybor City

1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese
More about New York New York Ybor City
Item pic

PIZZA

Ybor City Vegan Deli - 1903 N 19th st

1903 N 19th st, Tampa

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$9.95
Red Potato Salad and fresh Greens with Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheeze served with our Vinaigrette + Chikken or Gyro Meat for $1.50 (not GF)
More about Ybor City Vegan Deli - 1903 N 19th st

Map

Map

