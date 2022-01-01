Greek salad in Ybor City
Ybor City restaurants that serve greek salad
More about New York New York Ybor City
New York New York Ybor City
1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese
More about Ybor City Vegan Deli - 1903 N 19th st
PIZZA
Ybor City Vegan Deli - 1903 N 19th st
1903 N 19th st, Tampa
|Greek Salad
|$9.95
Red Potato Salad and fresh Greens with Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheeze served with our Vinaigrette + Chikken or Gyro Meat for $1.50 (not GF)