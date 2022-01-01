Quesadillas in
Ybor City
/
Tampa
/
Ybor City
/
Quesadillas
Ybor City restaurants that serve quesadillas
The Big Easy Ybor City
1704 E 7th Ave, Tampa
No reviews yet
BURRITO/ QUESADILLA
More about The Big Easy Ybor City
PIZZA
Ybor City Vegan Deli
1903 N 19th st, Tampa
Avg 5
(9 reviews)
Impossible Quesadilla
$10.99
Flour tortilla toasted with seasoned impossible burger or chicken, mixed cheeses with choice of dipping sauce.
Try adding veggies !
More about Ybor City Vegan Deli
