Tampopo Kitchen

Tampopo Kitchen serves premium sushi and craft udon dishes in Hudson Heights, NYC

805 West 187th Street

Popular Items

Shrimp Tempura roll$15.00
Lightly battered crispy fried shrimp with cucumbers topped with avocado, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, and tobiko.
Sashimi Appetizer$14.00
2 pieces each of tuna, salmon, and yellowtail sashimi. Add miso soup and rice + $6.
Tan Tan Udon$18.00
Hint of spiciness, hearty and robust miso and sesame umami packed flavor, with ground pork, scallions and shiitake mushrooms, and broccolini.
Sushi Combo$15.00
Avocado & Cucumber roll to go along with 1 roll of choice. Served with miso soup.
Donburi Combo$15.00
Choice of
Spicy tuna or
Spicy Yellow tail
over premium sushi rice. Garnished with thinly sliced Cucumber, Avocado, Ginger Gari pickles, wasabi and nori seaweed.
Served with miso soup.
Vegetable Tempura$8.00
Deep fried assorted Japanese vegetables with light tempura batter; asparagus, eggplant, sweet potato, and kakiage. Add miso soup and rice + $6.
Assorted Tempura$5.00
Spicy Duo Rolls$23.00
choose 2 from spicy tuna, spicy salmon, and spicy yellowtail
Chicken Meatballs$10.00
6 pieces of Deep fried Japanese style chicken Tsukune meatballs served with miso vinaigrette. Add miso soup and rice +6.
Edamame$6.00
Cha-mame (Limited supply!). Choose salted or shiso.
805 West 187th Street

New York NY

Sunday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
