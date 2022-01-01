Go
  • Roswell
  • Tanaka Japanese Restaurant

Tanaka Japanese Restaurant

SUSHI

11235 Alpharetta Hwy ste122 • $$

Avg 4.5 (238 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

11235 Alpharetta Hwy ste122

Roswell GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

