This summer, Tanám offers kamayan banana leaf feasts and accessible grab-and-go meals for carryout and onsite dining (reservations through Bow Market at https://resy.com/cities/bos/bow-market).

CHICKEN

1 Bow Market Way • $

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)

Popular Items

Lelut Manuk Chicken Rice Soup$8.00
Ginger lemon rice soup with pulled chicken and pepper. Topped with fried chicken skin, fried garlic, scallions, and lemon.
Kamayan to Go for Two$140.00
Preorder is encouraged! Please note that this can take between half an hour to an hour, depending on how busy our kitchen is. A feast for 2 hungry people. So many components! Here's the rundown: spicy coconut milk mussels; grilled sweet house-cured pork tocino; roasted pork belly; twice-cooked chicken wings with sticky sweet fish sauce and ginger garlic oil; kabocha coconut milk puree with kabocha, Japanese eggplant, yardlong beans, and baby milk bok choy; crispy house pork sausage-filled lumpia spring rolls; soft-boiled adobo tea eggs with crispy shallot topping; Japanese medium grain rice; salad trio of ginger cucumber pickle, fish sauce tomato and pearl onion salad, and sweet and tangy green papaya slaw; and chopped pineapple and fresh tamarind fruit. Sauces include caramelized shrimp paste, garlic pepper-infused sugarcane vinegar, and spicy house sweet and sour.
Red Horse Lager$8.00
San Miguel Int'l, Philippines | 8% ABV | 11.2 fl. oz
very quaffable, quintessential Filipinx favorite. nutty, robust, balanced
Beyond Meat Lumpia$8.00
6.5" spring roll pieces filled with beyond meat, carrot, celery, shallot, and onion served with spicy house sweet and sour. Vegan.
Twice Cooked Chicken Wings$9.00
6 wings twice cooked either naked or tossed in your sauce of choice.
Pork Lumpia$7.00
6.5" spring roll pieces with a pork, carrot, celery, shallot, and onion filling served with spicy house sweet and sour.
Sinigang$6.00
Quintessential Filipino sour stew. Pea shoots, tomaoes, and shallots in a sour tamarind ginger broth. Try it with some rice!
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1 Bow Market Way

Somerville MA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
