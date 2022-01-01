Tanam
This summer, Tanám offers kamayan banana leaf feasts and accessible grab-and-go meals for carryout and onsite dining (reservations through Bow Market at https://resy.com/cities/bos/bow-market).
CHICKEN
1 Bow Market Way • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1 Bow Market Way
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Thirsty Scholar - Somerville
Come in and enjoy!
Hot Box
GET LIT @ HOT BOX
BARRA
Mexican food and Latin American cocktails
TO GO: food, cocktails, beer & wine, bundles.
Siam Ginger
Come in and enjoy!!