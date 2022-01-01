Preorder is encouraged! Please note that this can take between half an hour to an hour, depending on how busy our kitchen is. A feast for 2 hungry people. So many components! Here's the rundown: spicy coconut milk mussels; grilled sweet house-cured pork tocino; roasted pork belly; twice-cooked chicken wings with sticky sweet fish sauce and ginger garlic oil; kabocha coconut milk puree with kabocha, Japanese eggplant, yardlong beans, and baby milk bok choy; crispy house pork sausage-filled lumpia spring rolls; soft-boiled adobo tea eggs with crispy shallot topping; Japanese medium grain rice; salad trio of ginger cucumber pickle, fish sauce tomato and pearl onion salad, and sweet and tangy green papaya slaw; and chopped pineapple and fresh tamarind fruit. Sauces include caramelized shrimp paste, garlic pepper-infused sugarcane vinegar, and spicy house sweet and sour.

