EASTHAMPTON Tandem Bagel Company

House made bagels and so much more!

9 Railroad Street

Popular Items

Spicy Tandem Sandwich$6.99
Egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, spinach, jalapeño's, and chipotle mayo.
Cold Brew Iced Coffee
Hot Coffee
Everything Bagel$1.39
Egg Sandwich$3.39
Sweet Tandem Sandwich$6.99
Egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, butter and maple syrup.
Create a Sandwich$1.39
Iced Coffee
Build Your Own Smoothie
Plain Bagel$1.39
Easthampton MA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
