Go
Toast

FLORENCE Tandem Bagel Company:

House made bagels and so much more!

1 North Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Green Mango Smoothie
Mango, bananas, spinach, and coconut milk
Tomato & Mozzarella$7.49
Fresh mozzarella, oven roasted tomatoes, and pesto.
Turkey Chipotle$7.99
Turkey, cheddar cheese, avocado, oven roasted tomatoes, spinach, and chipotle mayo.
Turkey & Cranberry$7.99
Turkey, brie, spinach, and cranberry sauce.
Special: Sushi Sandwich$8.99
Lox, avocado, leaf lettuce, cucumber, wasabi cream cheese, and spicy mayo
Hummus & Greens$7.74
House made hummus, provolone cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, field greens, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Create a Sandwich$1.39
Classic BLT$7.49
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Roast Beef & Horseradish$7.99
Roast beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce and horseradish mayo.
Tuna Salad$7.99
Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
See full menu

Location

1 North Main Street

Florence MA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JJ's Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Artifact Cider Project

No reviews yet

Visit us at our taproom in Florence, located on-site at our state-of-the-art production cellar. Enjoy pints + flights of our ciders and cellar projects, along with snacks by our friends at Wheelhouse.

Miss Florence Diner

No reviews yet

A historic neighborhood Diner. With over 70 years of serving the best breakfast in town!

Northampton Elks Lodge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston