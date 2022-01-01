Go
WEST SPRINGFIELD Tandem Bagel Company

House made bagels and so much more!

95 Elm Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Everything Bagel$1.39
French Toast Bagel$1.39
Fresh Tandem Sandwich$6.99
Egg, pepper jack cheese, tomato, red onions, and avocado.
Spicy Tandem Sandwich$6.99
Egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, spinach, jalapeno's, and chipotle mayo.
Sriracha Maple Tandem Sandwich$6.99
Egg, cheddar, spinach, and bacon topped with sriracha maple syrup
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Sweet Tandem Sandwich$6.99
Egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, butter and maple syrup.
Egg Sandwich$3.39
Plain Bagel$1.39
Location

95 Elm Street

Westspringfield MA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
