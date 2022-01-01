Go
Toast

Tandem Restaurant

The core focus of Tandem is to offer great food in a warm, relaxing environment – a place in the community where people come to unwind and have fun.

200 North Greensboro Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Roasted Salmon$29.00
black forbidden rice, melted cauliflower, masala curry, coconut, citrus and pumpkin seed relish*
Risotto$14.00
pickled yellow beets, pistachio, parmesan reggiano, brown butter foam
Pork Belly and Shrimp$15.00
english peas, sugar snap peas, fresh cream, serrano chili, roasted plum vinaigrette, herb salad
Burger$17.00
green tomato relish, white cheddar mornay, extra fancy sauce, fried shallots, brioche bun*
Cauliflower$12.00
chermoula, garlic yogurt, cilantro, crispy poha
Ribeye$40.00
14oz angus beef ribeye, smoked potato puree, market vegetable, bone marrow dip
Joyce Farms Chicken$29.00
sugar pumpkin veloute, collard greens, pancetta, griddled corn cake, roasted chestnuts
Oysters
citrus mignonette, horseradish cocktail, ordered by the 1⁄2 dozen
Beets and Brussels Salad$14.00
whipped farmer’s cheese, endive, black currant vinaigrette, pecan furikake
Beef Ribs$34.00
smoked potato puree, rutabaga, brussel sprouts, celery root, bone marrow jus
See full menu

Location

200 North Greensboro Street

Carrboro NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carrboro Pizza Oven

No reviews yet

Serving four authentic styles of pizza since 2013! Authentic Detroit Style Pizza, NY Style, Grandma, and Gluten-Friendly pizzas prepared fresh daily.

Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Thai Station Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Tesoro

No reviews yet

Vibrant and cozy neighborhood pasta restaurant.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston