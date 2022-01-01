Go
Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge

2047 South Highway 92 • $$$

Avg 4.2 (68 reviews)

Lobster Roll$16.00
LOBSTER MEAT, SCALLION, LEMON AIOLI, TOASTED ROLL
Honey Mustard Lamb$35.00
MARINATED RACK, SCALLOPED POTATOES, GRILLED ASPARAGUS, HONEY MUSTARD CRUST, ONION CREMA
Filet Cheeseburger$12.00
HOUSE GROUND FILET BURGER, AGED CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BRIOCHE BUN
Basket Of Bread$4.00
SERVED WITH SEASONAL BUTTER
Whiskey Bacon BBQ Burger$15.00
HOUSE GROUND FILET PATTY, AGED CHEDDAR, THICK-CUT BACON, ROASTED ONION, WHISKEY BACON BBQ GLAZE, BRIOCHE BUN
Pumpkin Ravioli$25.00
BUTTERNUT SQUASH, BRAISED ONION, SPICED PECANS, SPINACH, HERBED PARMESAN CREAM
Classic Filet Mignon$36.00
CENTER CUT FILET, HOUSE CURED BACON, FINGERLING POTATOES, GRILLED ASPARAGUS, DEMI-GLACE
New York Strip$34.00
CHAR GRILLED STEAK, SCALLOPED POTATOES, ROASTED VEGETABLE, PEPPERED DEMI, CARAMELIZED BRANDY ONION BUTTER
Cajun Salmon$30.00
LINE CAUGHT, HOUSE CAJUN BLEND, CRANBERRY AND GOAT CHEESE POLENTA, SEASONAL VEGETABLE, HONEY MUSTARD AND PECAN GLAZE
Lobster Tortellini$34.00
LOBSTER CLAW MEAT, CHEESE TORTELLINI, BECHAMEL SAUCE, HERBED BREAD CRUMB
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

2047 South Highway 92

Sierra Vista AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
