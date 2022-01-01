Go
Toast

Dishes of India

Quick Lunch Bowls Available Everyday from 11:00 to 2:30 PM

1510A belleview blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Naan$4.50
A naan seasoned with garlic and fresh herbs
Palak Chaat$7.95
Fresh crunchy baby spinach, bits of fresh tomato and onions all tossed in the flavorful mixture of yogurt and tamarind sauce.
Roti$3.50
Whole wheat bread baked in our clay oven
Palak Paneer$15.95
Fresh home-made cheese cubes with mild spinach
Large Rice (38oz)$6.50
Murg Makhani (butter chicken)$18.95
Tandoori pieces of boneless chicken breast cooked in a fresh tomato-based creamy sauce.
Naan$4.00
Flat leavened white flour bread baked on the wall lining of tandoori oven
Daal Soup$5.95
A famous South Indian Recipe. Lentil based curried soup simmered with herbs and spices. Served with papadum.
Murg Tikka Masala$17.95
Skewered strips of boneless chicken breast marinated in our special recipe, roasted in the clay oven and then lightly touched in savory curry sauce.
Samosa$7.50
Deep fried triangular shaped pastry, stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas. Two per order.
See full menu

Location

1510A belleview blvd

alexandria VA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Belle Haven Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Belle Haven's very own neighborhood bar. Serving wood fire pizza and casual american cuisine. We also feature a full bar with craft beer, craft cocktails, and wine. Come on in or order online you won't regret it.

Juliano's Pizza

No reviews yet

Juliano's is a family-owned small business that is serving delicious carry out for the past 15 years!
Our Guarantee and Promise to you. If you should ever be disappointed, if we should fail you in any way or let you down for any reason please let us know. We will make it right.

Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles

No reviews yet

Where sweet meets savory!

El Rancho Latin Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston