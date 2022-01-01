Go
Tandoor

Fine Indian Cuisine!

15607 Grove Cir N • $

Avg 4.5 (303 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Malai Curry$18.00
Chicken Breast Slow cooked with Coconut milk, yogurt and Blend of spices and topped with Cashews
Mango Lassi$4.00
Chicken Tikka Masala$19.00
Chicken Breast cooked in Tandoor oven then Mixed with Masala sauce with Bell pepper an donion.
Palak Paneer$17.00
Spinach cooked with Indian Cheese with Blend of House spices and Heavy Milk
Vegetable samosa$6.00
Potatoes and Green Peas Cooked with Blend of spices then Fried with Pastry Flakes
House Naan$2.75
Flower Mixed egg, salt, sugar and Oil and then Cooked in the Tandoor Oven.
Chicken Curry$18.00
Chicken Breast slow cooked with Curry paste and Blend of House Spices.
Chicken Makhani$18.00
Chicken Breast Cooked with Makhani sauce and Heavy Milk.
Cheese Naan$4.00
Nan Bread Mixed with Cheese and cooked in the Tandoor oven.
Garlic Naan$3.50
Flower mixed with salt, sugar, egg and oil then mixed with Minced Fresh Garlic and cilantro and cooked in the Tandoor oven
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Takeout

Location

15607 Grove Cir N

Maple Grove MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
