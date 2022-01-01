Tandoor
Come in and enjoy!
733 East 3300 South
Location
733 East 3300 South
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
CC Pops
9 original flavors of chocolate covered cheesecake on a stick!
Taco Land
La Tierra Del Buen Taco
The Land Of The Good Taco
Vengan Y Disfruten
Come in and enjoy!
Marie Callender's
Limited selection of pies available for walk in only.
Crown Burgers
Our customers are always our #1 priority, as is quality and great service. We always aim to please. Orders are made to all different cravings. We love our customers and we want them coming back again and again. We feel like family with so many of our customers and some have become personal and close friends.