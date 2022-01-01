Go
Toast

Tandoori Times - Glendale

Ethnic Indian cuisine from the northern frontiers, robust aromatic food. Serving the valley of sun since 2005.

5626 W Bell Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Plain Butter Naan$2.75
Chicken Biryani$15.00
Boneless cubes of chicken, sautéed & slow cooked with onions, green peas and special aromatic Indian dry spicy
Vegetable Korma GF$14.00
Fresh mixed vegetables (cauliflower, potatoes, green peas, carrots, eggplant & green beans) cooked in delicately spiced creamy sauce, topped with cashews
Chicken Makhani GF$15.00
Boneless chicken cubes cooked in clay oven, then cooked in special curry base of vine ripened tomatoes, special spices, touch of butter & fenugreek herbs
Seasoned Rice GF & VEGAN$2.95
1000 grains of Indian basmati rice, cooked with cumin and green peas
Garlic Naan$3.75
Chicken Tikka Masala GF$15.00
Boneless white meat chicken cubes cooked in clay oven, then cooked in tomato base curry with touch of cream, herbs & spices
Mango Lassi$3.50
Samosa Choley$9.00
Two crusty pastries stuffed with potatoes and green peas, served with garbanzo beans, mint and tamarind sauce
Chicken Korma GF$15.00
Boneless chicken cooked in mild yogurt base curry sauce with touch of cream & cashews
See full menu

Location

5626 W Bell Road

Glendale AZ

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Filiberto's- Glendale

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Haldi Glendale

No reviews yet

It is a perfect place in town to taste the Indian foods established as one of the most popular entrant. Authentic Indian cuisines made with passion and attention to detail treat your taste buds well. Come in and enjoy!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Costa Vida - Glendale

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston