Tandoori Times & Spices

Ethnic Indian robust cuisine from the northern frontiers. Serving the valley for 15 years.

14891 N NORTHSIGHT BLVD #119

Popular Items

GARLIC NAAN$4.50
GARLIC CHILI NAAN$4.50
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA GF$17.00
PLAIN NAAN$3.00
SEASONED RICE$4.00
Location

SCOTTSDALE AZ

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
