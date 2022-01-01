Go
Tandur Indian Kitchen

6502 Kingston Pike • $$

Avg 4.7 (829 reviews)

Popular Items

Tikka Masala (10 ppl)
Top Seller! Tomato cream sauce, fenugreek leaves
Korma (10 ppl)
Saffron cream sauce, fennel & cardamom
Veggie Samosa 10ea$30.00
Mint Ginger Lemonade$20.00
Iced Tea$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6502 Kingston Pike

Knoxville TN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tandur Indian Kitchen

