Tandur Indian Kitchen

Tandur is a flavor journey of the regions of India. Now, we bring more flavor varieties to your table – freshly prepared, inspired by Indian tradition with a modern, Tandur style. It is the best of both worlds with regional authentic flavors and unique, signature creations you will find only at Tandur.

FRENCH FRIES

6502 Kingston Pike • $$

Avg 4.7 (829 reviews)

Popular Items

Tikka Masala
Tomato cream, fenugreek leaves
Garlic Naan Bread$2.50
Kadai
Red onion, bell peppers, chili tomato oil
Mango Lassi$3.50
Chicken Tacos$9.95
Tandur roasted chicken tacos served with a side of Okra fries
Coconut Curry
Coconut masala curry, onion, peppers, tellicherry peppercorn, bayleaf
Okra Fries$5.95
Vindaloo
Hot and sour jus, baby potatoes
Veggie Samosas$5.50
Korma
Saffron curry, fennel & cardamom
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6502 Kingston Pike

Knoxville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

