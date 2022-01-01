Go
Tandy's

Come in and enjoy our delicious drinks & food!

1 Eagle Square

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
buffalo chicken tenders with jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine with a grilled chicken breast, classic caesar dressing, asiago cheese, parmesan cheese & croutons
Haddock Sandwich$13.00
haddock fillet with lettuce, tartar sauce & american cheese on a brioche bun
Quesadilla$9.50
filled with jack cheese, sautéed onions & peppers
*add chicken, garlic chicken, shrimp or steak*
Wings$16.00
buffalo, bbq, teriyaki, chipotle lime, sweet chili, lemon pepper, citrus grille, honey bbq, maple bacon, caribbean jerk, general tsos & 2 hot 2 handle. served with ranch or bleu cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
1/2 pound angus beef patty, bacon & american cheese on a brioche bun
SD Fries$5.00
Drunken Mac N Cheese$13.00
cavatappi pasta mixed with our signature beer cheese. choice of toppings for $2 each: hot dogs, bacon, ham, buffalo chicken, bbq chicken or sweet chili chicken
Tender Platter$13.00
hand-breaded chicken tenders served with fries & your choice of dipping sauce
Caprese Sandwich$13.50
grilled chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, pesto & balsamic on french bread
See full menu

Location

1 Eagle Square

Concord NH

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

