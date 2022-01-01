Go
Banner pic

Tang

Open today 8:30 AM - 3:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2 Cumberland Place

Dublin 2, IE D02 H05V

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:30 pm

Location

2 Cumberland Place, Dublin 2 IE D02 H05V

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Tang

No reviews yet

At Tang we take great pleasure in making people happy with our food. Come in and enjoy!

PepperPot

No reviews yet

Pepperpot Cafe

BANG Restaurant

No reviews yet

x

Tang

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston