Seasons of Tokyo - Tanger Outlet
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
4948 Centre Pointe Dr # 105, North Charleston SC 29418
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sportsbook - at Tanger Outlets
No Reviews
4950 centre pointe drive ste 166 north charleston, SC 29418
View restaurant
Carolina Crab House - Tanger
No Reviews
4950 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 146 North Charleston, SC 29420
View restaurant
Ginza Grill - North Charleston - Gas Lite Square Shopping Mall
No Reviews
5647 Rivers Ave North Charleston, SC 29406
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Charleston
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions - 4438 Spruill ave
4.7 • 739
4438 Spruill ave north charleston, SC 29405
View restaurant
Southern Roots Smokehouse - Park Circle
4.2 • 599
1083 East Montague Ave North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurant