Tank and Libby's

Tank & Libby’s was born in 2018 out of a friendship between two chefs, a love of good quality, fresh food, and their childhood nicknames.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1011 Pontiac Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (437 reviews)

Popular Items

Two Egg Sandwich$4.50
2 egg Sandwich
Old Faithful$9.50
Three Slices Thick Cut Challah, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar
Chicken & Waffle$13.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Spiced Maple Syrup, Bacon studded Waffle, Scallions
Coffee$2.95
Meat Side$4.25
Egg Sandwich Platter$7.50
3 egg Sandwich with Potato Hash
Side Egg$2.00
Kids Breakast Meal$7.50
You Figure it Out$12.50
Three ingredients included, potato hash, toast
Just Eggs$7.50
3 eggs, Potato hash, Toast
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1011 Pontiac Rd

Drexel Hill PA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:01 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 2:01 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:01 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

