Tanner's Bar & Grill

We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3900 Rainbow Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (1099 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$9.00
Lightly breaded, boneless and all sauced up with your choice.
Sliders$9.50
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
Charred Wings$12.50
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
Original Wings$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
Build-A-Booga$10.50
A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion
Original Fried Flavored$10.00
Freshly breaded, deep fried and smothered with your choice of sauce
Fries$2.50
Original Fried$9.50
Hand breaded chicken tender strips, deep fried to a golden brown
Cheese Balls$10.00
Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch
Original Fried Flavored & Charred$11.00
As above, with the extra step of char broiling the "lips" to sear in the flavor.
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Sports
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3900 Rainbow Blvd

Kansas City KS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
