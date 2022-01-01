Go
Toast

Tanner's Bar & Grill

We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1200 Moro St • $$

Avg 5 (69 reviews)

Popular Items

Sliders$9.50
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
10 Original Wings$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
Cheese Balls$9.00
Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch
Original Fried Lips$8.50
Hand breaded chicken tender strips, deep fried to a golden brown
KC BBQ Booga$10.50
A half-pound Booga witha heaping pile of BBQ pork, topped with crunchy O-Rings and a drizzle of BBQ sauce
Big Ol' B.L.T$9.00
A double decker of bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and mayo
Extra Sauce
Build-A-Booga$9.00
A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion
Classic Philly$10.00
Steak topped with peppers onions and smothered in Swiss on a toasted hoagie
Fries$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

1200 Moro St

Manhattan KS

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kites

No reviews yet

An Aggieville Tradition Since 1954
Come on in and enjoy!

Fat Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

7even8ight5ive

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Kites Aggieville Draft House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston