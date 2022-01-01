Tanner's Bar & Grill
We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1200 Moro St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1200 Moro St
Manhattan KS
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Kites
An Aggieville Tradition Since 1954
Come on in and enjoy!
Fat Shack
Come in and enjoy!
7even8ight5ive
Come on in and enjoy!
Kites Aggieville Draft House
Come in and enjoy!