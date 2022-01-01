Go
Tanner's Bar & Grill

We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

10146 W 119th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)

Popular Items

Jumbo Soft Pretzel$8.00
A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping
Build-A-Booga$10.50
A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion
Charred Wings$12.50
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
Original Fried Flavored & Charred$11.00
As above, with the extra step of char broiling the "lips" to sear in the flavor.
Lots-O-Nachos$11.00
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
Lips & Leaves$13.00
Our Famous hand breaded Chicken Lips atop a bed of spinach or spring mix, shredded cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and mushrooms
Fries$2.50
Original Fried$9.50
Hand breaded chicken tender strips, deep fried to a golden brown
Cheese Balls$10.00
Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch
Original Wings$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

10146 W 119th St

Overland Park KS

Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 2:00 am
