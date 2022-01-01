Go
Toast

Tanner's Bar & Grill

We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

14337 Metcalf Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (847 reviews)

Popular Items

Build-A-Booga$10.50
A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion
Original Fried$9.50
Hand breaded chicken tender strips, deep fried to a golden brown
Cheese Balls$10.00
Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch
Original Wings$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
Fries$2.50
Charred Wings$12.50
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
Tater Tots$2.50
Original Fried Flavored & Charred$11.00
As above, with the extra step of char broiling the "lips" to sear in the flavor.
Sliders$9.50
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
Original Fried Flavored$10.00
Freshly breaded, deep fried and smothered with your choice of sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

14337 Metcalf Ave

Overland Park KS

Sunday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

I Am Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Papa Keno's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

THE PAPA KENO'S STORY SINCE 1991 Papa keno's has been hand crafting our east coast-style pizza and huge signature slices as we strive to bring the absolute highest quality to our customers in everything we do. That is why we make our dough daily and source locally grown fresh ingredients whenever possible. We like to think of our culinary creations as works of art and we take our art seriously... very seriously. Our commitment to our customers is to deliver only the best quality and leave them with an experience that is unequaled. Pizza nirvana so to speak. Our menu offers more than just our famous slices, we also offer an amazing variety of specialty pizzas, Sicilian Pizza, Calzones, sandwiches, fresh salads, our amazing sides like our pesto fromagio dip and our tomato garlic cream cheese dip with fresh baked bread-sticks and a great selection of beers, wine and other beverages to wet the whistle.

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston