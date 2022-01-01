Go
Tanner's Bar & Grill

At Tanner’s Bar & Grill, we offer food that is tasty, beer that is ice cold and service that is always friendly. Stop by for lunch and dinner specials including BBQ for Saturday and Sunday, Booga Mania on Monday, Taco Tuesday, Grilled Chicken sandwiches on Wednesdays, Steak Night Thursday, and Meatloaf on Friday. Want more? Don’t miss our charred Buffalo Wings, World Famous “Chicken Lips” and homemade desserts! We're packing the place with over 50 HD TVs for game viewing, karaoke nights, band nights, full-service bar, patios, and a robust game room!

Original Wings
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
Classic Steak Philly$12.25
Steak topped with peppers onions and smothered in Swiss on a toasted hoagie
Tan Fins$10.25
Battered filets of cod served over a be of fried with slaw and tartar sauce
Lots-O-Nachos
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
Blue Ribbon Reuben$11.25
With kraut, a little of our special sauce and melted Swiss on rye
Fries$2.50
Cheese Balls$9.75
Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch
Ranch
Build-A-Booga$10.25
A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion
Original Fried Lips$9.25
Hand breaded chicken tender strips, deep fried to a golden brown
11134 Holmes Rd

Kansas City MO

Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
