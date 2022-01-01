Tanner's Bar & Grill
We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
22374 W. 66th St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
22374 W. 66th St.
Shawnee KS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Other Place
The Other Place is a sports themed restaurant that specializes in pizza and one of a kind game day presentation!
Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill
Take out available 4 to 8 pm Sunday through Friday. Food and Beer TOGO.
Third Space Coffee
Relax. Drink coffee. Laugh with a friend.
https://www.toasttab.com/third-space-coffee/rewardsSignup
Barley's Kitchen & Tap
Barley’s offers the best made-from-scratch menu in brew pub history. With hand-cut steaks, sausages made in-house, and fresh features crafted from our own kitchen, Barley’s menu has the perfect portions to compliment your pint! Order curbside, carryout and delivery, or dine in our dining room.