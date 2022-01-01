Go
Tanner's Bar & Grill

We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

22374 W. 66th St. • $$

Avg 4.2 (1016 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$9.00
Lightly breaded, boneless and all sauced up with your choice.
Fries$2.50
Jumbo Soft Pretzel$8.00
A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping
Build-A-Booga$10.50
A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion
Kids Lips$5.25
Original Wings$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
Charred Wings$12.50
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
Original Fried$9.50
Hand breaded chicken tender strips, deep fried to a golden brown
Cheese Balls$10.00
Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch
Lots-O-Nachos$11.00
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

22374 W. 66th St.

Shawnee KS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

