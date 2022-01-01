Tannersville restaurants you'll love
Tannersville's top cuisines
Must-try Tannersville restaurants
More about American Glory Restaurant
American Glory Restaurant
6033 Main Street, Tannersville
|Popular items
|Chopped BBQ Beef & Brisket Sandwich
|$17.00
|NC Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$18.00
|Nashville Style Hot Chicken
|$16.50
More about Mama's Boy Burgers
ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mama's Boy Burgers
6067 Main Street, Tannersville
|Popular items
|BYO BURGER
Click here to have it your way!
|THE BIG DADDY
|$12.00
Do you want bacon on your Burger? Of course you do. Local Black Angus Beef, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Caramelized Onions + Our House Sauce
|THE MAMA'S BOY
The Classic American Hamburger. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle (LTOP) + Our House Sauce.
More about Hotel Lilien
Hotel Lilien
6629 New York 23A, Tannersville