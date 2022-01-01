Tannersville restaurants you'll love
Tannersville's top cuisines
Must-try Tannersville restaurants
More about Smuggler’s Cove
Smuggler’s Cove
2972 Rt 611, Tannersville
|Popular items
|Calamari
|$12.00
|Seafood Norfolk
|$28.00
|Crock -French Onion
|$6.00
More about Barley Creek Brewing Company
PIZZA • STEAKS
Barley Creek Brewing Company
1774 Sullivan Trail, Tannersville
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
Breaded Boneless Chicken Bites, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and bleu cheese.
Sauce Choices: Garlic Buffalo (mild) • Mango Habanero • Tangy Barbeque • Honey Garlic • Traditional Buffalo • Stupid Hot • Sesame Ginger * Honey Mustard
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.25
Three chicken fingers. Includes one side
|Brewer's Burger
|$14.50
Traditional American cheeseburger with lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche roll.
More about Barley Creek's Tasting Room & Pub
Barley Creek's Tasting Room & Pub
1000 Premium Outlets Dr, Tannersville
|Popular items
|750ml BARREL AGED Whiskey
|$39.00
Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.