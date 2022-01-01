Tannersville restaurants you'll love

Go
Tannersville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Tannersville

Tannersville's top cuisines

American
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Scroll right

Must-try Tannersville restaurants

Smuggler’s Cove image

 

Smuggler’s Cove

2972 Rt 611, Tannersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Calamari$12.00
Seafood Norfolk$28.00
Crock -French Onion$6.00
More about Smuggler’s Cove
Barley Creek Brewing Company image

PIZZA • STEAKS

Barley Creek Brewing Company

1774 Sullivan Trail, Tannersville

Avg 3.9 (2176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings
Breaded Boneless Chicken Bites, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and bleu cheese.
Sauce Choices: Garlic Buffalo (mild) • Mango Habanero • Tangy Barbeque • Honey Garlic • Traditional Buffalo • Stupid Hot • Sesame Ginger * Honey Mustard
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.25
Three chicken fingers. Includes one side
Brewer's Burger$14.50
Traditional American cheeseburger with lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche roll.
More about Barley Creek Brewing Company
Barley Creek's Tasting Room & Pub image

 

Barley Creek's Tasting Room & Pub

1000 Premium Outlets Dr, Tannersville

Avg 4.7 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
750ml BARREL AGED Whiskey$39.00
Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.
More about Barley Creek's Tasting Room & Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Mountain View Restaurant

475 Camelback Road, Tannersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mountain View Restaurant
Map

More near Tannersville to explore

Easton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Hackettstown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Lehighton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston