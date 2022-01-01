Tannersville American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Tannersville
More about Smuggler’s Cove
Smuggler’s Cove
2972 Rt 611, Tannersville
|Popular items
|DELUXE Broiled Seafood Combo
|$39.00
|Seafood Norfolk
|$28.00
|Crock -French Onion
|$6.00
More about Barley Creek Brewing Company
PIZZA • STEAKS
Barley Creek Brewing Company
1774 Sullivan Trail, Tannersville
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
Breaded Boneless Chicken Bites, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and bleu cheese.
Sauce Choices: Garlic Buffalo (mild) • Mango Habanero • Tangy Barbeque • Honey Garlic • Traditional Buffalo • Stupid Hot • Sesame Ginger * Honey Mustard
|Pretzel dip
|$11.50
Two delicious baked pretzels, served with a duo of dipping sauces - warm jalapeño queso cheese and a sweet honey mustard.
|20 Wings
|$30.00
Served with celery and bleu cheese.
Sauce Choices: Garlic Buffalo (mild) • Mango Habanero • Tangy Barbeque • Honey Garlic • Traditional Buffalo • Stupid Hot • Sesame Ginger * Honey Mustard