Chicken salad in Tannersville

Tannersville restaurants
Tannersville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Smuggler’s Cove image

 

Smuggler’s Cove

2972 Rt 611, Tannersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
More about Smuggler’s Cove
Barley Creek Brewing Company image

PIZZA • STEAKS

Barley Creek Brewing Company

1774 Sullivan Trail, Tannersville

Avg 3.9 (2176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Southwest Chicken Salad$16.00
chopped romaine lettuce topped with shredded southwest chicken, sliced avocado, diced onions and tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips and a black bean and sweet corn blend. served with a cilantro lime dressing.
Chicken Salad Croissant$14.00
chicken salad made with house blend spices, dried cranberries, walnuts and celery, piled high on a croissant with fresh baby spinach
More about Barley Creek Brewing Company

