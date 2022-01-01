Chicken salad in Tannersville
Tannersville restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Barley Creek Brewing Company
PIZZA • STEAKS
Barley Creek Brewing Company
1774 Sullivan Trail, Tannersville
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$16.00
chopped romaine lettuce topped with shredded southwest chicken, sliced avocado, diced onions and tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips and a black bean and sweet corn blend. served with a cilantro lime dressing.
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$14.00
chicken salad made with house blend spices, dried cranberries, walnuts and celery, piled high on a croissant with fresh baby spinach