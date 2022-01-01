Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Tannersville
/
Tannersville
/
Chili
Tannersville restaurants that serve chili
PIZZA • STEAKS
Barley Creek Brewing Company
1774 Sullivan Trail, Tannersville
Avg 3.9
(2176 reviews)
Bowl Chili
$9.50
More about Barley Creek Brewing Company
1818 Deli & Catering
1818 Sullivan Trail, Tannersville
No reviews yet
Doritos Sweet Chili
$2.29
Chili
$0.00
More about 1818 Deli & Catering
Browse other tasty dishes in Tannersville
Chicken Tenders
Fish And Chips
Burritos
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Salad
California Burgers
Cake
Coleslaw
More near Tannersville to explore
Bethlehem
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Stroudsburg
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Palmerton
No reviews yet
Lehighton
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Hackettstown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Nazareth
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Jim Thorpe
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1841 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(386 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(299 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(988 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston