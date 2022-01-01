Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Tannersville
/
Tannersville
/
Coleslaw
Tannersville restaurants that serve coleslaw
Smuggler’s Cove
2972 Rt 611, Tannersville
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
More about Smuggler’s Cove
PIZZA • STEAKS
Barley Creek Brewing Company
1774 Sullivan Trail, Tannersville
Avg 3.9
(2176 reviews)
Side Coleslaw
$4.50
House made. A gluten free and vegetarian option
More about Barley Creek Brewing Company
Browse other tasty dishes in Tannersville
Hot Chocolate
Mac And Cheese
Fish And Chips
Crab Cakes
Cake
Caesar Salad
More near Tannersville to explore
Bethlehem
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Palmerton
No reviews yet
Stroudsburg
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Nazareth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Lehighton
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Hackettstown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Jim Thorpe
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Scranton
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1582 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(250 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(148 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston