Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Tannersville
/
Tannersville
/
Hot Chocolate
Tannersville restaurants that serve hot chocolate
PIZZA • STEAKS
Barley Creek Brewing Company
1774 Sullivan Trail, Tannersville
Avg 3.9
(2176 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$3.50
More about Barley Creek Brewing Company
Mountain View Restaurant
475 Camelback Road, Tannersville
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$3.00
More about Mountain View Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Tannersville
Fish And Chips
Crab Cakes
Mac And Cheese
Coleslaw
Caesar Salad
Cake
More near Tannersville to explore
Bethlehem
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Palmerton
No reviews yet
Stroudsburg
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Nazareth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Lehighton
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Hackettstown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Jim Thorpe
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Scranton
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1582 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(250 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(148 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston