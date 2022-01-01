Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Tannersville

Tannersville restaurants
Tannersville restaurants that serve salmon

Smuggler’s Cove image

 

Smuggler’s Cove - 2972 Route 611

2972 Rt 611, Tannersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon$16.00
More about Smuggler’s Cove - 2972 Route 611
Barley Creek Brewing Company image

PIZZA • STEAKS

Barley Creek Brewing Company

1774 Sullivan Trail, Tannersville

Avg 3.9 (2176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic and herb salmon$18.00
grilled Atlantic salmon with a garlic and herb compound, served with garlic mashed potatoes and wilted spinach
More about Barley Creek Brewing Company

