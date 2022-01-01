Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon in
Tannersville
/
Tannersville
/
Salmon
Tannersville restaurants that serve salmon
Smuggler’s Cove - 2972 Route 611
2972 Rt 611, Tannersville
No reviews yet
Salmon
$16.00
More about Smuggler’s Cove - 2972 Route 611
PIZZA • STEAKS
Barley Creek Brewing Company
1774 Sullivan Trail, Tannersville
Avg 3.9
(2176 reviews)
Garlic and herb salmon
$18.00
grilled Atlantic salmon with a garlic and herb compound, served with garlic mashed potatoes and wilted spinach
More about Barley Creek Brewing Company
