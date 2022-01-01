Go
Toast

Tano Bistro

Inspired by Hamilton’s new energy and old history, our Tano Bistro-Hamilton location offers a fresh dining experience in a contemporary dining space located directly across from the beautiful Marcum Park. Chef Tano and team offer a seasonally changing menu prepared with the very best ingredients focused on local sourcing, sustainability and simplicity.

150 Riverfront Plaza

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crab Cake$15.00
maryland style crab cake + buffalo slaw + pepper tartar sauce
Grown Up Tots$11.00
Bacon, Onion, Cheddar Stuffed Tater Tots served with Sriracha Sour Cream
Bistro House$8.00
baby greens + gorgonzola + toasted almonds + dried cranberries + white balsamic vinaigrette
Stuffed Salmon$30.00
crab, bacon, brie stuffed salmon + beurre blanc + mashed potatoes + asparagus
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
blackberry BBQ pork + tobasco slaw + cheddar + brioche bun
Agave Burger$15.00
6 oz. hand pattied burger + poblano agave bacon jam + pepper relish + smoked cheddar + guacamole + arugula
Salmon Croquettes$14.00
atlantic salmon cakes + asparagus + tomato + lemon dill aioli + focaccia
Spinach Dip$8.00
three cheese + tri-colored flour tortilla chips
Pasta Diablo$26.00
blackened shrimp + chorizo + chipotle cream + hazelnut pesto + tomato + linguine
Tuscan Chicken$14.00
grilled chicken breast + fried zucchini + prosciutto + mozzarella + spinach garlic aioli + focaccia
See full menu

Location

150 Riverfront Plaza

Hamilton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chick'nCone

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Richards Pizza Main St

No reviews yet

Great Taste Since 1955

Arches Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hamilton's Urban Backyard

No reviews yet

A tap room located in a historic building with a "backyard" gathering space along with a food truck/trailer food court.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston